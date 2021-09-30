HEC to award scholarships to student players

KARACHI: An award ceremony for those who have won medals in different national championships representing Higher Education Commission (HEC) will be held in October, a sports official of HEC informed the media on Wednesday.
HEC awards sports scholarships every year to medal winners with the objective to encourage the outstanding student players.
There are 46 medalists to whom HEC will be awarding cheques on performance basis.
HEC is considered to be one of the biggest nurseries of Pakistan sports at the national level. HEC has produced many national and international players, both male and female.
