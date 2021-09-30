Badami Bagh’s political figures join PTI

LAHORE:Three prominent political figures of Badami Bagh Wednesday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at PTI Awami Dera, Badami Bagh, Lahore.

During a ceremony held in connection with the annual Urs of Data Ganj Baksh (RA), local politicians Khalid Butt, Waqas Jatt and Waseem Jatt announced joining the PTI in the presence of a lot of people of the area. Addressing the ceremony, PTI leaders Wajid Azeem and Ijaz Diyal said the party was in need of such committed politicians who might extend their services to the locals selflessly.

Waqas Jat said the issues of the area would be solved from the platform of the PTI. Lahore Press Club vice-president Salman Qureshi, PHA vice-chairman Hafiz Zeshan, Malik Ijaz Awan, Malik Nawaz, Anwar Awan, Rana Khurram, Waheed Butt and others were also present.