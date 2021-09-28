CM slams past rulers for ‘making illegal assets’

LAHORE:Former District Nazim Sahiwal and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Rai Hassan Nawaz called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Monday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall political situation came under discussion.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that time of political jugglers had passed. He said that the previous rulers made illegal assets and paid least attention towards development work. The chief minister said that opposition was making hue and cry to avert its possible defeat in the forthcoming elections and in 2023 only transparent and honest leadership would emerge. Usman Buzdar said the time of hollow slogans had gone and now people would give their verdict in favour of honesty and practical work.

JINNAH’S STATUE: The chief minister condemned the incident of disgracing the statue of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Gwadar. According to official sources, the chief minister said that the incident had badly hurt the sentiments of the people of the entire country. He said the attack on Jinnah’s statue was amounting to attack on Pakistan’s ideology. Usman Buzdar said, “Elements involved in disgracing the statue deserved severe punishment.” He said that the monument associated with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was dear to every Pakistani.