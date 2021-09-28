Data Sahib Urs celebrations continue

LAHORE:The Urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, continued for the second day here on Monday.

Seminars, spiritual gatherings, Qirat and Naat competitions, debate contests, seminars on Tasawwuf and spiritualism and lectures were held. As per traditions, milk sellers brought thousands of litres of milk for milk Sabeels to distribute among the devotees and visitors.

Thousands of devotees and visitors from all parts of the country came to witness the Urs and offered special prayers. Groups of devotees and pilgrims, many of them led by their respective spiritual leaders and local Gaddi Nasheens, arrived at the well illuminated shrine, marching on drum beats and reciting Naats.

Bringing their bed and baggage for camping inside the shrine, the groups of these Sufis and their disciples thronged the shrine’s courtyard. A large number of philanthropists provided them free food (Langar) as a part of worship. The district administration has taken all

necessary measures to maintain peace and security during the Urs.

The Punjab government has made special security arrangements as security officials have been deputed on rooftops to ensure peaceful and smooth Urs celebrations. One hundred close circuit cameras have been installed. Police officials have been deputed. Twelve walkthrough gates and metal detectors have been installed to provide security to the devotees. Lady police constables have also been deputed at women portion of the shrine. Volunteers of different organisations also perform duty on the occasion.

Roads around the shrine were closed for normal traffic by placing containers at Bhatti Chowk, Katcheri Chowk and Karbala Gamay Shah Chowk. Barbed wire fences were erected at passages around the shrine. Police ensured foolproof security on second day of Urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA) and maintained traffic flow here on Monday.

More than 2,500 police personnel were deputed to provide security to the believers and citizens visiting the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh. DIG Operations visited the shrine to review security arrangements. SP City Rizwan Tariq briefed the DIG on measures taken to provide foolproof security to the visitors. The DIG met the administration of the shrine, religious leaders and citizens and asked them about the standard of security provided by the police. He advised the citizens to wear mask and adopt precautionary measures.

The administration of the shrine and visitors expressed their satisfaction over the security arrangements. The DIG Operations directed the deputed police officers and officials at the shrine to remain highly alert. He directed the Dolphin Squad and PRU teams to ensure effective patrolling around the shrine. Snipers were deputed at rooftops of surrounding buildings to keep an eye on all movements around the Darbar to avoid any untoward situation.