 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Gunmen kill 34 people in Nigeria

World

AFP
September 28, 2021

ABUJA: Gunmen attacked a village in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kaduna, killing 34 people and injuring seven others, local authorities said on Monday. Criminal gangs known locally as bandits have terrorised northwest and central Nigeria for years, but they have become more brazen in recent months and the military has renewed operations in the region.

