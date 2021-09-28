Quake hits Greek island

Athens: A strong earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete early on Monday, killing a man who was working in a church that collapsed and injuring 11 others, officials said.
Brussels: Exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was back in Belgium on Monday after his arrest in Italy but...
ABUJA: Gunmen attacked a village in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kaduna, killing 34 people and injuring seven...
KIEV: A Ukrainian soldier and a separatist fighter have been killed in the latest clashes in the conflict-ridden east...
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped for "continuity" in Moscow’s ties with Berlin, as Germany was bracing...
DUBAI: Sixty-seven Yemeni rebels and pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the key city...
UNITED NATIONS, United States: Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Iran had breached all the...