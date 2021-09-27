Terrorist killed in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Sunday conducted area clearance operation in Dossali, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists. A terrorist during exchange of fire with the security forces got killed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. The forces also recovered weapon and cache of ammunition from the area during the clearance operation.
ISLAMABAD: Central Deputy Secretary General of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan Syed Nasir Shirazi Sunday...
KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ’s central leader and former governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair claimed on Sunday...
ISLAMABAD: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two youth in the Bandipora district, Sunday...
ISLAMABAD: A consignment of 28,760 metric tonnes of imported sugar for Utility Stores has reached Pakistan. According...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 42 deaths during the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive...
BERLIN: The race to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel is resting on a knife’s edge, with the first projections based...