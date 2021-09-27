Labourers protest restrictions at Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: The Torkham Labour Union and residents jointly held a protest rally from Landikotal bazaar to Torkham where they blocked the road against the restrictions on labourers working across the border.

Holding black flags, hundreds of labourers, residents and workers of political parties chanted slogans against the restrictions on Torkham border crossing for pedestrian movement.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Mufti Muhammad Ijaz, Torkham Custom Association Chairman Mirajuddin Shinwari, Torkham Labour Union President Farman and Naujawanan-e-Qabail President Israr Shinwari led the protest rally.

The marchers gathered at Torkham border town where they staged a protest close to the zero point at the border with Afghanistan.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers said the border authorities had imposed restrictions on the labourers, who used to cross the border to earn livelihood for families.

They blocked the Landikotal-Torkham road, bringing traffic to a halt.

They said at least 5,000 labourers had lost jobs due to the restrictions.

Mufti Ijaz said it was the state’s responsibility to facilitate its citizens so that they could earn livelihood.

Mirajuddin Shinwari threatened that they would establish a sit-in camp at zero point in Torkham if the restrictions were not lifted within three days. Later, the protesters dispersed and reopened the road to traffic.