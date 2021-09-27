Salman clinches Match Play Golf title

LAHORE: Salman Jehangir of Lahore Gymkhana emerged champion of the 2nd Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Match Play Golf Championship for amateurs at the Royal Palm Golf Course on Sunday.

He beat Hussain Hamid of Royal Palm in a 36- hole final that ended at the 32nd hole. With four holes to go Salman Jehangir was five up and that meant his adversary had to concede victory as per tradition and practice.

Two birdies helped him exhibit his excellence and this backed by regulation pars uplifted his command and control and enabled him to end up four up after the completion of the first nine holes.

Hussain Hamid tried to chisel his game but nothing seemed to make an impression as Salman was completely in command.

At conclusion, Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool distributed prizes among the winners.