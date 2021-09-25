Afghan acting defence minister orders forces to respect amnesty

KABUL, Afghanistan: Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the defense minister of the caretaker cabinet said in an audio message ordering all the Taliban forces to respect the general amnesty that was announced by the Taliban leadership following the takeover of Kabul.
Yaqoob in his message said following the amnesty announcement no one is allowed to take revenge against anyone in the country.According to him, any Taliban member who has any personal conflict should take the case to the court and solve the problem there.
The defense minister also said he has heard reports that the Taliban forces have killed people with whom they had personal conflicts, adding such cases will not be tolerated. The defense minister’s message came after the allegations were levelled by a number of families of former security personnel who say some members of their families have been jailed by the Taliban forces. The families said their members are still being detained and urged the Taliban to free them.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Friday dismissed reports that his ministry has drafted an ordinance...
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday said the National Accountability Bureau is taking action...
ISLAMABAD: The national tally of COVID-19 active cases on Friday was recorded 60,952 with 2,233 more people testing...
KARACHI: According to a survey conducted by the Gallup and Gilani Pakistan, 95 percent of Pakistanis support the...
KARACHI: The Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and PTI MPA Tahira Dua Bhutto on Friday...
LONDON: The England cricketers’ union have refuted claims that their players were behind the ECB pulling out of next...