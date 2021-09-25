FBISE announces marking policy for grade 9 to 12

Islamabad : 90The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has said it will award marks in compulsory subjects for grade 9-12 on the basis of average marks obtained by students in elective ones.

It announced the award of five per cent proportionate additional marks to the students in compulsory subjects. According to a FBISE notification, the students who had compartment will be passed with 33 per cent marks, while those who completely absented themselves from exams will be considered absent.

In the practical exams, the students will be awarded 50 per cent of the total practical marks as baseline to students. The criteria for the candidates of SSC and HSSC annual examinations 2021 was approved in view of the decisions of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference.

“All candidates of grade 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th shall be awarded marks in compulsory subjects based on average marks obtained in the elective subjects and mathematics (in case of 9th and 10th). Furthermore, up to 5% proportionate additional marks shall also be awarded in compulsory subjects,” said the notification. It added that actual marks obtained by the candidate in the subjects they appeared in shall be shown, but to the candidates with compartment in any number subjects/absent, passing marks 33% shall be awarded. The notification said that the marks of grades 9th and 11th will be awarded on the basis of grade 10th and 12th respectively. For the subjects which include practical exams, 50% of total practical marks as baseline marks will be granted to all candidates and remaining in the relevant theory paper would be accordingly granted.

“The marks in improvement cases shall be awarded as per papers given by the candidates. Candidates who remained absent in all subjects (full absent) shall be treated as absent,” it said.

It also said upto 5% marks will be awarded in such a manner that candidates retain their actual positions. The chairman of FBISE is authorised to decide the hardship cases. The FBISE will announce the intermediate exam results on September 27.