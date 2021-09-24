Shujaat, Elahi greet Mufti Taqi Usmani

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi established a telephonic contact with newly-elected President of Wafaqul Madaris Mufti Taqi Usmani and congratulated him on being elected unopposed as Wafaqul Madaris president.
ShujaAt and Pervaiz described the election of Mufti Taqi as the indication of betterment in religious institutions (madrasas). They said that under the presidentship of Mufti Taqi, religious education services of Wafaqul Madaris would be expanded. ShujaAt said the election of Mufti Taqi would be a source of promotion of religious education in the country. Pervaiz termed the election of Mufti Taqi wise and timely.
ISLAMABAD: Indian Defence Ministry has placed an order for 118 Main Battle Tanks called Arjun Mark 1-A.The INR7,523...
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday requested the Islamabad High Court to conduct day to day...
KARACHI: The noted Rashdi family of Larkana Thursday announced joining the PPP after parting ways with the Grand...
ISLAMABAD: The PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan's government won't survive another day if...
ISLAMABAD: Keeping their respective narratives alive but in a somewhat low-profile manner, the top hawks and doves in...
SUKKUR: Three persons, including a police officer, were killed in different incidents of violence in Larkana, Dadu and...