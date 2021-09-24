Shujaat, Elahi greet Mufti Taqi Usmani

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi established a telephonic contact with newly-elected President of Wafaqul Madaris Mufti Taqi Usmani and congratulated him on being elected unopposed as Wafaqul Madaris president.

ShujaAt and Pervaiz described the election of Mufti Taqi as the indication of betterment in religious institutions (madrasas). They said that under the presidentship of Mufti Taqi, religious education services of Wafaqul Madaris would be expanded. ShujaAt said the election of Mufti Taqi would be a source of promotion of religious education in the country. Pervaiz termed the election of Mufti Taqi wise and timely.