CPEC projects key to Pak-China ties, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Punjab will give further impetus to Pakistan-China relations.

The Punjab government was thankful to China for extending cooperation on CPEC projects in the province and it was sanguine that Pakistan-China relations were touching new heights in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said this while addressing the joint cooperation committee meeting under CPEC Authority through video link on Thursday. Punjab had highest share in national GDP, he pointed out and invited the Chinese investors to the province saying conducive environment was provided. The Chinese investors will be provided every facility for setting up industry and special incentives will be provided to them, he added.

While giving updates about CPEC related projects in the province, the CM informed the participants that special economic zone Allama Iqbal Industrial City had been operationalised in Faisalabad while 1050 acres land had been earmarked for China zone in it and land lease policy was being given final shape for the benefit for Chinese investors, the CM said.

He announced to welcome Chinese assistance for establishing Pak zones free from foot and mouth disease of animals in Punjab and pointed out that agriculture sector had a lot of growth potential in CPEC phase-II. He thanked the experts assisting in social economic projects which were shared with Chinese experts’ team for their feedback.

Though the last one and a half year’s period had proved very tough for Pakistan and global economies, the Punjab government had made significant progress in completing ongoing CPEC related projects, the CM added and divulged that new project proposals relating to agriculture, livestock, water reserves and infrastructure development had been devised and the same would be presented before next joint working group meeting for approval.

The CM observed that agriculture would be promoted in Punjab by constructing dams and canals at different areas. It was planned to construct dams in Vohwa, Sanghar and Chachar hill-torrents, he stated and added that a new canal was being planned in Rahim Yar Khan to irrigate Cholistan desert.

Similarly, 135-megawatt Taunsa Hydropower Project was leading CPEC energy projects and this would be a best decision to put it in the priority list of CPEC energy project, concluded the CM. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the cabinetcommittee, as well as line departments, to effectively work for eradication of dengue virus and ensure constant review of the field teams’ performance.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CM asked the line departments to ensure implementation of the anti-dengue plan, saying that effective surveillance should be ensured in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other cities.

The commissioners and deputy commissioners should personally supervise anti-dengue steps, he said and asserted that the routine mantra of ‘all good’ would not be tolerated as he would personally monitor things.

Every anti-dengue step would be audited along with daily evaluation of the performance.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item aired about false entry of corona vaccination at Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and sought a report from the health secretary. The chief minister ordered for submitting a report within 48 hours and added that action be initiated against those responsible for the oversight.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pashtuns are brave and strong people, and their culture enjoys quality of diversity and individuality to give added blend of its beauty. In his message on the Pashtun Day, the CM said the Pashtun culture was ancient and very convincing. It also beautifully reflected multiple shades of Pakistani culture.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on the occasion of its national day.

In a message issued here, the CM extended the heartiest congratulations to the Saudi King, Crown Prince and the Royal family, saying that Saudi Arabia witnessed a spate of developments and prosperity under its leadership.

The strong Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations are an example to follow for the world, while the KSA was the locus of Muslims’ reverence and spiritual attachment. The services of the Saudi Royal family for Islam and Muslims cannot be overlooked, he stated and added that Pakistanis consider Saudi Arabia as their second home.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday inspected the new version of the police prison van, which has been equipped with the required facilities for the prisoners.

SSP (motor transport) briefed the chief minister about amenities provided in the van. IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), PS to CM and others were also present.

The CM expressed his satisfaction that comfortable seats have been arranged along with the facility of the exhaust fans. Fans have also been fitted for police personnel.

Usman Buzdar said the government has approved procurement of 72 such police prison vans with an amount of Rs 950 million as new seats and exhaust fans would be fixed in 300 prison vans.