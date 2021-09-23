Namal University delegation visits HED KP

PESHAWAR: Delegation from Namal University Mianwali visited Higher Education Department KP Peshawar regarding joint venture for the promotion of higher education, said a press release.

The meeting was held under the chair of Dawood Khan, Secretary HED KP along with other senior management of HED including Adviser Quality Assurance Dr Shafiq ur Rahman, DG Commerce Prof Nadeem , Director Higher Education Prof Zahoor Ul Haq, Director HEART Prof Tasbih Ullah, Director Quality Assurance Imran Ullah Marwat, Additional Director Academic Dr Fazle Hadi and Shahan Zeb Khan Bangash, Assistant Director QA HED.

The delegation of Namal University was headed by Prof Dr Asmat Ullah Khan, Rector Namal, Dr Tanvir Afzal, Dr Sajid Bashir and Dr Basharat Javed.

Rector Namal gave the presentation on various activities and facilities at the University along with its NEDC activities which provide training on various matters related to higher education leadership and governance and other matters.

Namal was established by Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing quality education to the deserving students where 97% students are studying free in the campus with all modern technology and other facilities.

Both sides agreed to cooperate and work jointly for academic and training. At the end souvenirs were presented to both sides.