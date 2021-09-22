PM revived country’s sinking economy: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only revived the country’s sinking economy but also put it in the right direction.In response to the statement of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said the country’s exports registered only zero percent growth during five years tenure of previous government led by the incompetent prime minister Abbasi. The $20 billion current account deficit was a great achievement for those who wanted to escape accountability, he said.

He said those who had been plundering the national wealth for 30 years were now demanding for 3 year accountability. Three years have been passed, but corrupt ‘Sharifs’ and their courtiers involved in looting national wealth could not answer to their corruption, he added.

Gill said the fugitive who had fled the country under the pretext of taking medical treatment did not return to the country despite lapse of three years. Dr Shahbaz Gill said those who stormed the Supreme Court (SC) now have become spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In response to the statement of Ahsan Iqbal, he said those who attacked the national institutions were political hypocrites. He said a person was talking about the dignity of the country who being a sitting federal minister worked as plumber abroad as per his visa permit.

Gill said that the people of Narowal were well aware of Ahsan Iqbal and Narowal Sports Complex project mega corruption. He said pictures of fugitive leaders in Panama papers and Daily Mail earned bad name to the country.