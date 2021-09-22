Indian Army helicopter crashes in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: An Indian Army helicopter, with two people on board, Tuesday crashed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), police said. The helicopter crashed at Shiv Garh Dhar in Udhampur district, about 200 kms south of Srinagar city.

"There is a report that an army helicopter has crashed today in Udhampur," a police official posted at the police control room in Jammu told Xinhua. Local media reports said two people on board (pilot and co-pilot) have been injured in the crash.