Indian Army helicopter crashes in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: An Indian Army helicopter, with two people on board, Tuesday crashed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), police said. The helicopter crashed at Shiv Garh Dhar in Udhampur district, about 200 kms south of Srinagar city.
"There is a report that an army helicopter has crashed today in Udhampur," a police official posted at the police control room in Jammu told Xinhua. Local media reports said two people on board (pilot and co-pilot) have been injured in the crash.
KABUL: The Taliban have sacked the head of Afghanistan’s cricket board, replacing him with a member of the Haqqani...
UNITED NATIONS: Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, declared that US efforts at hegemony have "failed miserably" in...
UNITED NATIONS: Chinese President Xi Jinping says military intervention from the outside and so-called democratic...
UNITED NATIONS: President Joe Biden told the world Tuesday the United States is not seeking a new Cold War with China...
KARACHI: There would be around five million Chinese nationals working in Pakistan by 2025 whose health needs can only...
ISLAMABAD: In order to clear a deadlock persisting on the appointment of judges in the superior judiciary, the legal...