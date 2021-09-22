Suu Kyi goes on trial

Russia ‘responsible’ for killing dissident Litvinenko STRASBOURG, France: The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled that Russia was "responsible" for the 2006...

Merkel bids farewell to Stralsund Stralsund, Germany: In 1990, local politician Wolfhard Molkentin was desperately looking for someone from his CDU...

Canary’s volcano lava nears sea LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Spain: A vast river of molten lava from a Canary Islands volcano continued to destroy...

Wildfires emit record CO2 PARIS: Wildfires in Siberia, North America and around the Mediterranean caused record levels of planet-warming CO2...

France’s top book prize hit by ethics row PARIS: The jury behind France’s top literary prize, the Goncourt, was accused of two ethical breaches on Tuesday...