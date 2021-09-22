 
Wednesday September 22, 2021
Suu Kyi goes on trial

World

AFP
September 22, 2021
Yangon: Myanmar’s junta has put ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial for incitement, her lawyer said Tuesday, the latest in a list of charges that could see her jailed for decades.

