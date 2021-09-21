Developed countries must take lead in raising climate ambitions: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised Monday that the developed countries must take lead in raising their climate ambitions, both for emissions reduction and increased financial flows to the developing countries.

He also contended that commitments made under the Paris Agreement must be fully implemented, and expressed concern over unrealised climate finance pledges by the developed countries. He suggested that initiatives such as debt-for-nature swap would create fiscal space for the developing countries for enhanced climate actions.

“In its quest to be a part of solution, Pakistan remains fully committed to play its leadership role in addressing the global challenge of climate change through cooperative and constructive engagement,” he said while addressing the informal closed meeting of heads of state and government on Climate Change through a video link.

The meeting was convened jointly by the prime minister of the UK and the United Nations Secretary General on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. Twenty-five heads of state and government were invited for the leaders’ informal gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s extreme vulnerability to climate change, and shared that addressing its impact was a major priority of his government. In this regard, he informed the leaders about the key national initiatives, including the success of flagship 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project and clean energy target of 60 percent by 2030.

He also highlighted that Pakistan had replaced two planned 2,600MW coal power plants with hydropower projects as part of its efforts towards climate sensitive economic growth and development. The objective of the meeting was to deliver a shared political understanding and vision on what needs to be delivered in the lead-up to and at the forthcoming Climate Change Conference (COP-26) in Glasgow, to be held in November 2021.