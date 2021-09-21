65% restoration of Lahore Fort 3 monuments completes

LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed almost 65% of the restoration and conservation works of Deewan-e-Khaas, Lal Burj and Kala Burj inside Shah Jahan’s Quadrangle at Lahore Fort.

Officials said the total tentative cost of this project was Rs32 million and the project will be completed by December 2021. They said the restoration work being carried out there included the replacement of brackets and broken marble slabs. Marble of the same physical and chemical properties has been brought for the monument. Each and every material being used in restoration has been tested by laboratories to compare and match with the previously used materials, they maintained. Brackets have been made by skilled labour and marble slabs have also been partially repaired where they were required while rest of them were strengthened, officials said. Director Conservation WCLA Najam Saqib said that the skilled persons were involved in this process of restoration. "The marble inlay work has also been done carefully and will soon be completed. It is an uphill task to conserve the white marble.