Electoral reforms must for transparent elections: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said the transparent elections will boost the morale of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and electoral reforms have become necessary for transparent elections.

In order to make the next elections fair, the government is working with commitment. Opposition is an obstacle in the way of free and fair elections and election results will come in front of people within a few hours through electronic voting machines.

Strengthening the institutions is the top most priority of the government for which it was taking practical steps, he added. He was talking to well-known businessman Gorez Habib Khan, PTI MPs and media at the Governor’s House Sunday.

He said from day one the government is inviting all the political parties to sit together in order to make electoral reforms but opposition is refusing instead of having discussion with the government.

Still there is time; the opposition should negotiate with the government to make the next elections transparent. He said there is no doubt that objections have been raised on every election held in the country so far but our government wants to make the next elections absolutely transparent so that even the losing candidate cannot raise a finger on it.

Other than EVM, there is no option for transparent elections. He further said they have told the opposition before and saying this again that the government is not scared of their long march and threats. Government is not going anywhere before 2023.

The elections will be held on time and people will decide with the power of their vote to which party they want to form the next government, he added. The governor said public-private partnership is very important for national progress. Our government prevented the country from going bankrupt.

Due to GSP+ status, Pakistan fetched $24 billion profit so far. For the solution of the business community’s problems, the doors of the Governor's House are open and the government is addressing them on priority basis, he further added.