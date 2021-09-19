Civil society lauds action against factories over pollution

PESHAWAR: Civil society and organisations working for a clean environment on Saturday welcomed the drive launched by Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mahsud against the factories responsible for polluting the environment and assured their full support in this regard.

The representatives of Sarhad Conservation Network (SCN) and Peshawar Clean Air Alliance (PCAA), public health, academics, civil society, corporate and social sector including Dr Adil Zarif, Dr Asif Khan Khattak, Dr Yousaf Sarwar, Usman Marwat, Maryam Iqbal and Wasim Adam Khan welcomed the action and assured their support in this regard during a meeting with Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mahsud here.

The commissioner appreciated the services of PCAA for promoting clean environment in Peshawar and informed the participants about services he had rendered as commissioner Hazara and Malakand divisions for the cause.

He said that he wanted to replicate those measures in Peshawar as well.

Riaz Mahsud said that a meeting of the representatives of civil society and organisations working for protection of the environment would be organised with the chief minister to chalk out a comprehensive plan for the purpose.

He also shared details of no objection certificates (NOC) issued by the provincial Environmental Protection Agency to various industrial units.

Dr Asif Khattak of University of Peshawar gave a detailed presentation detailing/highlighting the grave situation of worsening situation of air quality and gave short and long-term proposals for tackling the situation to keep the air clean.

He suggested the government to declare November 6 as National Environmental Day to raise awareness among people about the importance of a clean and healthy environment.

A detailed discussion was held on how to handle the issue of increasing pollution.

It was also proposed to raise a green police force for implementing the rules and regulations for preservation of the environment.

Riaz Mehsud said that a campaign against those spreading pollution and polythene bags has been launched, which he said, was widely appreciated by the civil society and environmentalists.

Apart from this, the commissioner said, the civil society has been mobilised to raise awareness among people as well.