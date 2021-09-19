Only PML-N can steer country out of crises: Muqam

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) provincial head Amir Muqam on Saturday said only Nawaz Sharif can steer the country out of crises.

“All patriotic Pakistanis should unite under the banner of PML-N as the country is in dire need of unity and solidarity,” Amir Muqam told a gathering in Shamozai, Swat.

Tilawat Khan of Awami National Party and others announced to join the PMLN on the occasion.

The new entrants expressed full confidence in the leadership of party supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, party president Shahbaz Sharif and KP president Amir Muqam. Amir Maqam welcomed Tilawat Khan and others to the party fold and hoped that their joining would further strengthen the party.

He said that due to incompetent government of PTI, the country was facing economic and political crises.

Amir Muqam said that the PTI had given nothing to the people except failures and disappointments.

He said that the PMLN government had approved Khwazakhela-Bisham and Chakdara-Dir and Gilgit-Chitral Expressways but the PTI government scrapped these vital projects.

“These people have also changed the name of Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital due political vengeance,” he added.

Amir Muqam said that he had no lust for wealth and he had always served the people without any greed. “The love of the people is the greatest asset for me,” he said, adding, the country was going through a difficult situation and critical juncture at the moment.

“People should come forward and strengthen PMLN for a glorious and bright future,” he added.

Tahir Azikhel adds from Batkhela: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial chief Amir Muqam said that rulers were faced with Nawaz Sharif phobia and could not see its own corruption and plunder.

“The sooner the masses get rid of the PTI fake government, the better is for the country and the nation,” the PMLN leader said, adding that the rulers had failed in controlling inflation and poverty.He said the poor were unable to afford food and send their children to schools, adding that the government had failed to fulfil its tall promises.

He claimed that the PML-N was the only party capable to steer the country and nation out of the prevailing morass and put them on the track to development and prosperity.

“This is not a government but a mafia imposed to ruin every sector of the country and loot the masses,” Amir Muqam said, adding that the incompetent rulers had now increased the prices of ghee and cooking oil, flour, sugar, medicines, petroleum and gas.

He said the poor people and youth were compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike of the daily use commodities and joblessness in the country.