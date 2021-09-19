Seven more die from COVID-19 in twin cities

Islamabad : Another seven confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from

Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have lost their lives due to the illness in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 2,050 while 314 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities that has taken the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 138,822.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ on Saturday that a total of 5,752 tests were conducted in the federal capital in the last 24 hours of which 203 were reported positive at a positivity rate of 3.53 per cent. He, however, said that the healthcare workers in the federal capital are not only fighting COVID-19 but also the ongoing risk of rise in dengue fever cases in Islamabad.