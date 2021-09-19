Modern laundry plant inaugurated at PINS

LAHORE : A state-of-the-art laundry system worth Rs4.5 crore has been installed at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS).

The modern laundry plant has started its functioning. In this modern laundry system, all steps from washing, drying and ironing are completed automatically and maximum clothes can be washed in minimum time.

These views were expressed by PINS Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the modern laundry plant at the institute here on Saturday. PINS MS Dr Tahir Rasheed, administrative doctors, Nursing Superintendent Razia Shamim, nursing staff and other employees were present.

Prof Khalid said that with the installation of the modern plant the wards of the institute, operating theatre, ICU bed sheets, patients’ blankets, doctors’ clothes and other medical kits have been properly treated with disinfectant chemicals. Similarly, it will be safe to use the stuff washed on this laundry plant while the system will also eliminate the need for more manpower and the staff working on the machines will be protected from all kinds of infections, he said.

Talking to the media, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said along with quality healthcare facilities, hygiene is also very important. The hard work of surgeons can bring results only when an infection-free environment is available, he added. He said a safe environment plays an important role in speedy recovery of patients because they have to use less antibiotics for wound healing which reduces financial burden on them and the PINS.

He added that the staff operating the machine will have medical examination and blood screening after every six months so that their physical condition can be ascertained. MS Dr Tahir Rasheed said, “This institute is like our home and we need to protect ourselves here with cleanliness. The government has provided ample funds to provide world-class facilities to patients for their healthcare.” NS Razia Shamim, Banesh and Humaira said clean bed sheets could now be provided to patients round-the-clock. They said installation of world class laundry system instead of washing clothes in traditional way would be a great relief in eradicating infections. “A revolution has taken place in facilities and methods used in laundry processing would be more beneficial.

The use of disinfectants in addition to soap in the machine will eliminate bacteria. Training workshops should be conducted for employees to make PINS infection-free. Nursing staff are kept informed about sources of environmental pollution and transmission of various diseases. The laundry system will further increase facilities for medical professionals and patients,” they said.