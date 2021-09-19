Lahore on top with 270 road accidents

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1139 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs 11 people died, whereas 1212 were injured.

Out of this, 769 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 443 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. Motorbikes were found involved in majority 79% road accidents.

Further, the analysis showed that 453 drivers, 50 underage drivers, 200 pedestrians, and 570 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 270 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 266 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 96 in Faisalabad with 112 victims and at third Multan with 74 RTCs and 79 victims.

The details further reveal that 1139 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1015 males & 208 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 220 were under 18 years of age, 625 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 378 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 1006 motorbikes, 122 auto-rickshaws, 114 motorcars, 35 vans, 12 passenger buses, 41 trucks and 133 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.