KU awards 26 PhD, 60 MPhil and 7 MS degrees in various disciplines

The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi on Friday awarded 26 doctorate, 60 MPhil and seven MS degrees in various disciplines.

Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed said on Friday that the ASRB in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Irqai awarded these degrees.

The MPhil degrees were awarded to Maria Khalid, Hina Kausar, Fayyaz Ali, Hafiza Sumaiyya Jamal, Khadija Rehman, Tasneef Azam, Sonia Zahara, Fouzia Naz and Aqsa Sultan enrolled in the Chemistry Department of the HEJ.

Farman Zeeshan and Fida Hussain received MPhil degrees in Islamic Learning, Hina Nizam and Noureen in Psychology, Kiran, Saira Naqvi, Afshan Rafat and Rafiq Ahmed in Teacher Education, Dania in Mathematics, Syed M. Neaz Ahmed and Syed Haris Ahmed in Chemistry, Hejab Zehra in Biochemistry, Tuba Abid in Biochemistry, Ijlal Mansoor in Economics, Aftab Hussain in Islamic Banking & Finance, Amjad Hussain and Sardar Zahid ur Rehman in Pakistan Studies, Faizan Hasan in Philosophy, Malik Munazza Khan in European Studies, and Fatima in Molecular Medicine.

Also, M. Amjad Ilyas, Humair Jahangir and Asad Zameer bagged their MPhil degrees in Space and Planetary Astrophysics, Farhan Yaseen, Fida Muhammad, Sheeba Tahir, M. Omair Sabir, and Nadia Shah in Applied Economics, Tabbsum Kausar and Saba Naz in Education, Hira Arif and Nazia Tabbasum in Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Nighat Shaheen and Numra Amin in Genetics, M. Noman Arshad Lari and Farzana Hameed in Health, Physical Education & Sports Sciences.

Noor ul Ain Usamni completed her MPhil in Public Administration, Imran Ahmed in Sindhi, Dr Fauzia Hashmi in Clinical Pathology, Kulsoom in Botany, Uzma Riyaz in English Literature, Bushra Ameen in KUBS, Shomaila in Urdu, Farooq Ahmed in Commerce, Dr Muhammad Khalid and Rida Tariq in Microbiology, Zeba Zakaria Motiwala in History, Saba Mumtaz in Clinical Psychology, Momina Zarish Khan in Pharmaceutics, Asif Ali in Sociology, and Hafiz M. Usman in Physiology.

The PhD degrees were awarded to Hafiza Maria Hassan Padhiar in Usool Ud Din, Muhammad Salman Qureshi received his doctorate degree in Chemistry, Bashir Ahmed bagged a PhD in European Studies, Aqeel Hayder completed his PhD in Social Work, Juliyana and Kanwal Aftab completed PhDs in Political Science, Zubair Tayyab and M. Rehan in Islamic Learning, Qurratul Ain Leghari in Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Aisha Tabassum in Botany, M. Mudasir Nawaz Mughal in Islamic History, Juweria Shahrukh Effendi in Molecular Medicine, Ayesha Siddiqui and Tooba Farooqi in Psychology, and Faizan Mirza in Physiology.

Similarly, Muhammad Azhar Khan bagged a PhD in Environmental Studies, Muhammad Umair in Economics, Yumna Fazal in Biochemistry, Noreen Manzoor and Julia Servar in Urdu, Mussarrat Shaheen in Persian, Farzana Abu Bakar in Biochemistry, Hina Sheikh in Food Science & Technology, Salman Manzoor, and Omar Ahmed Shaikh and Ammad Zafar in Public Administration.

MS Course Work Degrees of 30 credit hours degrees were awarded to Abeela Khatoon, Amer Abdur Rehman, Habib Rehmat, Junaid Bin Zia, and Qurat ul Ain in Geography, and Qamar Iqbal Khan and Sauda Haider in Public Administration.