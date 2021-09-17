Preparations for Umer Sharif’s treatment at US hospital completed: wife

KARACHI: The preparations for legendary comedian Umer Sharif have been completed at the United States’ George Washington Hospital, his wife, Zareen Umer said Thursday.

In a statement, the entertainer’s wife said the US government had issued visas to them, and now, there were no hurdles in their departure to the States. "The invoice for the air ambulance will be sent to theSindh government, who will then pay for it," Zareen said.

Umer Sharif is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for multiple ailments and had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan for expediting US visas for his surgery abroad. The statement comes hours after the US government had issued visas to the ailing comedian and his family members for the legendary artist’s medical treatment in America.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had confirmed the development and thanked the US consulate for issuing visas. “Even happier to inform that the visa has been issued just now. Thank u to the team at US Consulate for the support extended,” he tweeted. He added that the air ambulance will arrive tomorrow.