Cameras to be installed in driving test areas

LAHORE:Police Punjab DIG Traffic Sohail Akhtar has said that in accordance with the vision of the inspector general of police Punjab, the process of obtaining driving licence has been computerised for the convenience of the citizens and transparency in professional matters so that the citizens can easily get the licences without any hassle.

He said that any kind of corruption for obtaining a driving licence was unacceptable and strict departmental and legal action would not be delayed against any officer or official found involved in such irregularities.

He said state-of-the-art cameras would be installed in the areas of driving test to record CCTV footage of the entire process. The DIG traffic directed all the DTOs of the province to spend only two hours in their office and spend rest of the time in field area. Driving test will be conducted two days in a week whereas DTOs would remain in field area for four hours in order to control accidents.

He said that commercial tests would not be conducted in the absence of DTOs while driving licence fee boards would be hung in all the districts for the convenience of the citizens and 10,000 rupees would be given to the person who would highlight or provide proof of corruption. He stressed that the medical certificates of the drivers would not be forged in any case and compliance with the SOPs issued in this regard would be ensured in all cases.

He issued these instructions to the officers concerned while addressing the DTOs across Punjab at the Traffic Police Headquarters. On the directions of DIG Traffic Sohail Akhtar, a special cell has been set up at the Traffic Headquarters for assistance in the matters of retirement of traffic personnel in which issues of pension and gratuity would be resolved under the supervision of three DSPs. DIG Traffic Sohail Akhtar said welfare of the personnel was one of the top priorities of the department.