Two more suspects sent to jail in August 9 cash van robbery

A local court on Thursday remanded two more suspects to jail in judicial custody in a case pertaining to the allegedly biggest robbery of the year in which a cash van driver ran away with over Rs200 million.

On August 9 a van belonging to a security company was dispatched with Rs200 million to be deposited in the State Bank and Rs5 million at a Bank Al Falah branch, but the driver ran away with the vehicle, leaving other staffers behind.

The investigating officer of the case presented suspects Niaz Badshah and Gul Hasan before the relevant judicial magistrate of District South after the expiry of their physical remand in police custody.

The IO told the court that around Rs1.9 million of the looted money was recovered from Badshah and Rs1.5 million was seized from Hasan, who is an uncle of the main suspect. The officer said that the investigation with the suspects had been completed and their custody was longer required for questioning, so he requested the court to send them to jail on judicial remand.

After accepting the progress report submitted by the police, the judge remanded the suspects to jail in judicial custody and directed the IO to file the investigation report on the next date of hearing.

According to the FIR, the cash van was later found parked in Miskeen Gali in the old city area with the help of the vehicle tracker, but the driver, cash, some weapons, camera and DVR — all were missing from the van.

It said that only two staff members were present with the driver. It is believed that the driver had executed the robbery on the basis of prior planning. He had been a security guard at the company for the past one year.

Over 20 people have been nominated in the case for their alleged involvement in the robbery. So far Naimat Ali, Asad Ali, Majeed Gul, Noorullah, Saifullah, Zulfiqar, Javed Ahmed, Shahzad, Salman, the main suspect’s sister Fazila and the above-mentioned have been arrested, and Rs30 million has been recovered from them.