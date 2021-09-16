KMBL earns global certification

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) has been awarded with the Gold Level in ‘Client Protection Certification’ by the prestigious MicroFinanza Rating Agency, a statement said.

This international recognition has elevated KMBL as the world’s first financial institution to achieve this coveted accolade. The certification acknowledges that the accredited institution has ensured 100 percent compliance with the most stringent client protection principles, set forth and approved by Cerise and the Social Performance Task Force (SPTF). The principles include transparency, responsible pricing, fair and respectful treatment of clients, privacy of client-data, prevention of over-indebtedness and appropriate product-design and delivery.

KMBL President Ghalib Nishtar said, “It brings us great pride to have achieved the most prestigious certification that validates the leadership of Khushhali Microfinance Bank in the microfinance sector of Pakistan. We are fully committed to our mission, striving for excellence while adopting global best-practices for sustainability and securing the best interests of our customers, along with providing ethical treatment to the customers and employees.”