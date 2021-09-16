KMBL earns global certification

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) has been awarded with the Gold Level in ‘Client Protection Certification’ by the prestigious MicroFinanza Rating Agency, a statement said.
This international recognition has elevated KMBL as the world’s first financial institution to achieve this coveted accolade. The certification acknowledges that the accredited institution has ensured 100 percent compliance with the most stringent client protection principles, set forth and approved by Cerise and the Social Performance Task Force (SPTF). The principles include transparency, responsible pricing, fair and respectful treatment of clients, privacy of client-data, prevention of over-indebtedness and appropriate product-design and delivery.
KMBL President Ghalib Nishtar said, “It brings us great pride to have achieved the most prestigious certification that validates the leadership of Khushhali Microfinance Bank in the microfinance sector of Pakistan. We are fully committed to our mission, striving for excellence while adopting global best-practices for sustainability and securing the best interests of our customers, along with providing ethical treatment to the customers and employees.”
KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue organised an awareness session on income tax return filing with all City Tajir...
KARACHI: Indus Motor Company has bagged the Consumer Choice Award 2021, for the highest selling sedan in Pakistan,...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs900 per tola on Wednesday.According to data released by All...
KARACHI: Thar dwellers are facing hardship because of the adverse impacts of mega coal projects in the region, dealing...
LAHORE: It is futile to compare Pakistan’s economic performance with its neighbours, all of whom have posted...
ISLAMABAD: Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, on Wednesday said new SME policy...