Goods transporters resent fines by police

PESHAWAR: All Goods Transport Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa flayed traffic police for issuing tickets to mini Mazda vehicles terming it an illegal practice.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, the provincial president of the association, Mohammad Jamil, warned of staging a sit-in on the GT Road and Motorway if the practice of excessive fines was not stopped.

Flanked by other office-bearers, the association chief asked the chief minister, provincial police chief and corps commander to take notice of the injustices to the goods transporters.

He said the mini Mazda taking goods were being issued tickets on the Ring Road only to get a share in the fine amount. The transport body chief posed a question as to how they would earn a living if this practice of fines continued.

He said the goods transporters tried to meet the Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat but he allegedly refused to give them time to listen to their grievances which he said were genuine.