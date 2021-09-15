Pak players win nine ju-jitsu medals

LAHORE: Pakistan ju-jitsu athletes once again made the country proud by winning seven gold and two silver medals at the World Ju Jitsu eTournament for Show System organised by the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF).

The event was held in virtual format and 64 teams participated in the event. Pakistan attained second position. It is to be noted that this was the debut performance for all the athletes as they participated first time in an international event.

Ahad Bhatti and Sehar Ijaz won gold in the under-18 Mixed Show.

Mohammad Ayaan and Rohaan Mehdi won gold in the under-18 Men Show. Rohaan Khan and Rishaal Khan won gold in the under-16 Mixed Show.