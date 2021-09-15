A portal to nowhere

I lodged two complaints on the citizen’s portal. One was about gas shortage in my area and other was regarding an examination issue at my university. After lodging the complaints, I was instructed to wait for a certain period of time.
When I logged into my account as directed, a one-line message informed me that the issue of shortage was due to low pressure, and had been resolved. No one bothered to follow up to check if the complainant was satisfied with the resolution of his problem. The second complaint has not even been answered yet. The concerned authorities should look into the matter to ensure proper working and transparency of this portal.
Sanaullah Kalwar
Kashmore
