VCs leadership training programme starts

LAHORE: A 5-day Leadership and Management Training programme for the Vice-Chancellors of public and private universities started under the auspices of Punjab HEC here on Monday.

The five-day programme will address a wide range of topics on leadership and management including developing teaching excellence, roles of students and faculty, quality enhancement mechanisms, financial management in Universities, leveraging Information Technology, and Institutional, Transformation. The programme will conclude on September 17th, 2021.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Dr Amjid Saqib, Executive Director Akhuwat Foundation, Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab, Commission members of the PHEC, vice-chancellors of public and private sector universities in Punjab.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) chairman Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said that alongside imparting education, universities must equally focus on enhancing the employable skills of the students, cultivating their values and trimming their attitudes to maximise their employability chances in the market.

Secretary HED Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari said that the performance of universities was linked with the individual performance of the vice-chancellors and stressed making universities centers of excellence in education, research, and public service. Dr Amjid Saqib emphasized value-based education and character building of the students, saying that the life of our Holy Prophet offered a guide for all of us to model such traits.