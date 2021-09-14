CM pledges 7,150 more revenue centres

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 850 revenue centres had been established to provide revenue services at the doorstep of the people and their number will be increased to 8,000 during the current financial year.

In a statement issued here, he said all sub-registrar offices and e-Khidmat Centres were providing one-window registration facility and mutation of property services across Punjab. He said that district gazetteers were also being published to collect up-to-date and concise information of all districts throughout Punjab. The CM said that revenue Khidmat Kutcheries were providing relief to the people by redressing their grievances.

The government was following the vision of transparency and believed in prompt service delivery, he said. He further said that to ensure correct assessment of agricultural crops production, a digital girdawari system had also been launched.

The chief minister said mobile centres had been introduced for the provision of revenue services to the people of remote areas adding that Revenue court case management system was providing speedy justice. People would benefit from 100 percent digitization of revenue records in the province, he added.

The chief minister said that 180,000 acres of state land worth Rs462 billion had been retrieved by the PTI government so far. He said that in the urban areas of Punjab, land measuring 4,056 acres had been retrieved from the qabza mafia, while in rural areas, more than 176,000 acres of land had been retrieved.

The CM said consolidation of land was being carried out with the help of information technology, GPS based satellite systems. The crackdown on the land grabbers would be continued without any discrimination, the CM promised.

The Punjab Board of Revenue had shown a tremendous increase in revenue collection during the last financial year. Against a target of Rs59.8 billion, the BoR collected more than Rs62 billion government dues/taxes during the last financial year and work on launching software bills was also under process, he added.

Senator: Senator Aon Abbas Buppi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Islamabad on Monday. The chief minister said the government was focusing on serving people and determined to ensure welfare of the common man, says a news release. District development packages worth Rs360 billion had been given for uniform development of every area in Punjab, he added. The CM said that for the first time in the provincial history, neglected areas were being uplifted. Opposition parties had used negative tactics against government from the day first but with the grace of Allah Almighty and support of the people, the opposition failed on all fronts, he maintained.

He said that politics of chaos was not in the interest of country, adding that promotion of unity was the need of the hour. Usman Buzdar said the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan had ensured transparency at every level and the people had greatly appreciated the measures.

Senator Aon Abbas Buppi said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government was facilitating the people and the CM had taken several measures to improve the people’s lot.