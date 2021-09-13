Rescue operation begins for 3 stranded mountaineers at Rakaposhi

ISLAMABAD: Helicopters to rescue three mountaineers, including a Pakistani, from the Rakaposhi Mountain of the Karakoram mountain range arrived in Hunza on Sunday and an operation to bring them back has begun.

According to Deputy Commissioner Nagar Zulqarnain Khan, the helicopter arrived in Nagar for rescue operations to bring back the mountaineers. Among them is Pakistani climber Wajidullah Nagri, and Czech Republic mountaineers, reported Geo TV. He said that the rescue team is in touch with the climbers, who are doing fine.

The DC added that it will be difficult for a helicopter to ascend to a height of 6,900 metres, where the climbers had been stranded, so they have been asked to descend. Rescue efforts on the ground are also underway, he said.

The three mountaineers, two of whom belong to the Czech Republic, had submitted Rakaposhi on September 8, according to the Karakoram Club.