Zardari summoned for indictment in suspicious transaction case on 29th

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has summoned Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on September 29 for indictment in suspicious transaction case. The NAB Rawalpindi filed reference of Rs8 billion suspicious transactions against Asif Ali Zardari. Now Asif Ali Zardari has remained the only accused in the case. According to details, the court declared Zardari's front man Mushtaq Ahmed as proclaimed offender and separated his case. The court also directed the authorities concerned to block the CNIC of Mushtaq Ahmed and launch action to seize his properties. Accountability Court III Islamabad judge Syed Asghar Ali will indict Asif Ali Zardari on September 29.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a 44 percent increase in the rental ceiling for federal government...
RAWALPINDI: The opening ceremony of ‘Trilateral Exercise Brotherhood’, being hosted by Azerbaijan, was held at...
MUZAFFARABAD: On the directions of AJK Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi, the Prime Minister Secretariat has issued a...
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has summoned Pakistan People's Party Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali...
ISLAMABAD: Helicopters to rescue three mountaineers, including a Pakistani, from the Rakaposhi Mountain of the...
FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that the best substitute to...