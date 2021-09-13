30 madrassa students hospitalised

Islamabad: As many as 30 madrassa students were hospitalised late Saturday night due to eating unhygienic food.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, 30 students of Qasmia Madrassa, Jamia Masjid Illyas Burji Stop, Model Town, Humak, Islamabad were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Rawalpindi.

He informed that Rescue 1122 shifted students namely Saeed (22), Anwar shah (17), Rafiullah (17), Muhammad Irshad (19), Afaq (18), Jan Muhammad (21), Atta ur Rehman (17), Muhammad Hmmar (16), Jaffar (14), Bilal (15), Muhammad Ismail

(35), Muneb ur Rehman (20), Zeeshan (15), Muhammad Attique (9), Saifullah (8), Muhammad Adil (11), Adil Tariq (12), Suffian (9), Awais (12), Subhan (20), Ab Sami (15), Usama (14), Sohail (14), Ishfaq (15), Idrees (13), Ahsan (15), Atif (17), Junaid (17), Nouman (13) and Asim (16) to the hospitals.