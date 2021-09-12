People to see a real change in AJK: PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the government will take practical steps to fulfill the commitment made with the people of AJK.

Addressing various public meetings during his first visit to Poonch Division Saturday, he said a comprehensive developmental oriented programme will be launched shortly and the people will see a real change. He said reforms in various sectors will be introduced for the improvement of the living standard of the downtrodden segments of society in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

He said the government machinery and ministers will be available to serve the people and a new era of prosperity and development will be started for the wellbeing of the people.

The prime minister said that liberation of occupied Kashmir will remain the top priority and the government will take all possible steps for that purpose. He assured that the problems and difficulties of the people living close to the Line of Control (LOC) will be addressed.

He expressed his government’s resolve to implement the vision of Imran Khan to turn Azad Kashmir into a welfare oriented state.

He said dispensation of cheap and quick justice will be ensured and accountability without any discrimination will be started and corrupt elements will be taken to task.

Earlier, he was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at Azad Pattan.

He also visited the Mazars of founding President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan. He offered ‘Fateha’ and laid a floral wreath at the Mazars.