Mentally-ill man drowns in water tank

A man said to be mentally ill drowned in an underground water tank at his house near the Super Highway within the limits of the Gadap City police station on Saturday.
His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 40-year-old Abdus Salam, son of Abdul Majeed.
Majeed told police that his son had been mentally challenged and under treatment. He said that when he returned home from work, he found his son’s body in the water tank. The family retrieved the body from the tank with the help of some neighbours.
A public awareness programme was held on Saturday at the Neurospinal & Cancer Care Institute in collaboration with M....
The first security convention for foreigners’ security was held at the Special Security Unit Headquarters, which...
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail have...
Speakers at a meeting have stressed that a joint platform at national level is necessary to safeguard workers’...
As many as 6.5 million children in Sindh are not attending schools, which makes 44 per cent of the total children in...
A full bench of the Sindh High Court has directed the federal government to consider the cases of vintage car...