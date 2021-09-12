Mentally-ill man drowns in water tank

A man said to be mentally ill drowned in an underground water tank at his house near the Super Highway within the limits of the Gadap City police station on Saturday.

His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 40-year-old Abdus Salam, son of Abdul Majeed.

Majeed told police that his son had been mentally challenged and under treatment. He said that when he returned home from work, he found his son’s body in the water tank. The family retrieved the body from the tank with the help of some neighbours.