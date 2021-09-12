Pakistan opens Covid vaccines to over 15s

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday announced that citizens aged 15 are now eligible for coronavirus vaccines as it seeks to step up its inoculation drive amid the fourth wave.

Only the Pfizer vaccine will be given free to citizens between the ages of 15 and 18 years. The NCOC said for registration purposes, the teenagers’ registration certificate (Form B) will be required. “Pfizer vaccine will be available for 15 to 18-year old at all mass vaccination centres,” the NCOC said. It further said mobile vaccination teams will also visit schools and colleges to vaccinate students aged 15 and above. The NCOC also said partially vaccinated individuals can now get their second jab throughout the week without waiting for their scheduling message. “All people who have had their second dose scheduled can get their second dose from any vaccination centre seven days a week without waiting for a message,” it added. It added that Sunday was set aside for the second dose.

The development comes as another 84 people succumbed to the disease and 3,480 people tested positive for Covid-19.

While the test positivity ratio reduced to 5.5 per cent, the NCOC said critical Covid patients in hospitals still remained high — at 5,373. On Thursday, the NCOC decided to retain many of its restrictions in 24 hotspots until September 15th.