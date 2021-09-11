 
Saturday September 11, 2021
AU says suspends Guinea

World

AFP
Saturday, Sep 11, 2021

Addis Ababa: The African Union said on Friday it was suspending Guinea after a coup in the West African country that saw its president Alpha Conde arrested. The pan-African body said on Twitter that it "decides to suspend the Republic of Guinea from all AU activities and decision-making bodies".

