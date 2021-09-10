Positive test rules Nawaz out of ODIs

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the One-Day series against New Zealand as he turned positive for the Covid-19 Thursday.

Nawaz, who was already in quarantine at a local hotel in Islamabad, will have to spend ten days in complete isolation before undergoing the testing procedure again.

“Nawaz has been ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand starting at the Pindi Stadium from September 17. Following ten days in quarantine, Nawaz is expected to undergo repeated tests starting from September 20. A series of negative tests would enable him to join the T20 squad for the five-match series against New Zealand,” one of the officials accompanying the team when contacted, said.

Nawaz is also part of the 15-member T20 squad announced by the selectors just a couple of days for the World Cup.

“Chances of him playing the initial part of the T20 series against the visiting side are also slim and he would require recovery time to get into full groove.”

The News has learned that Nawaz contracted the virus at his home in Rawalpindi from where he directly checked in the hotel.

The left-arm spinner had tested positive during the second round of testing, which was administered upon arrival in Islamabad on Wednesday.

All other squad members have tested negative and, as such, the national side will hold a training session as scheduled on Friday at the Pindi Stadium.

The official confirmed that since 19 players were available for the series, there was no need for replacement.

“Neither can we afford recalling the replacement at this point of time as all the members are already in the bubble.”

The second Covid-19 test on all members of the contingent will be conducted today (Friday).