Tree plantation carried out at SBBWU

PESHAWAR: The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) carried out plantation activity in continuation of the drive initiated under the 10 Billion Trees Project.

Higher Education Department Secretary Dawood Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. Vice-chancellor Dr Razia Sultana was also present.

Director Administration Majid Saleem briefed the guests on the 10 years masterplan of the plantation.

A video was screened to enlighten the audience on the changes which occurred during the past few years.

The guests, under the university’s “Friends of SBBWUP” project received a souvenir badge as a goodwill gesture.

Dr Razia Sultana stated that the university had taken many initiatives over the years which has led to the varsity progress.

She said the university had talented students and staff members who were willing to learn and serve the country.

The vice-chancellor said that in the next three years, 80 per cent of the faculty members would be PhD holders. She stated the universities were not only meant to impart education but also to build the character of the students.

Dr Razia Sultana said research and entrepreneurship was our main focus.

She requested the Higher Education Department and Provincial government to facilitate the university in completing the ongoing projects.

Daud Khan appreciated the SBBWU administration and stated that it was not easy to progress with young team members without inculcating them the teamwork spirit.

He said the Higher Education Department expected universities to excel in research as it was the need of the hour.