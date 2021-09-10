KWSB’s board to be reconstituted among other planned reforms

The members of the reconstituted board of Karachi’s water utility will include water experts, legal experts, education experts, IT professionals and field professionals, a meeting was told on Thursday.

Chaired by Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, the important meeting discussed reforms in the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) and reconstitution of the utility’s board.

LG Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said the present meeting to discuss the reorganisation and upgrade of the KWSB was in continuation of previous similar meetings. He said the meetings aim to make the KWSB more powerful, independent, profitable and progressive, so that the city’s people have easy access to potable water and a defect-free sewerage system on a permanent basis, which is also the topmost priority of the LG department.

He told the meeting that during the process to restructure the KWSB’s board, special attention has been given to provide equal representation to all the relevant experts and professionals belonging to the water improvement sector.

He said that in addition to the chairman and vice-chairman, the governing body of the KWSB will comprise him, the planning & development secretary, the finance secretary and the managing director of the water utility. The LG minister pointed out that the city mayor should also be given representation in the new board.

The LG secretary continued that the provincial government is making efforts in collaboration with the World Bank to create a better system of potable water and sewerage in the city. He said Karachi’s people will soon observe a positive change in this regard. He expressed resolve that the process of reconstituting the KWSB’s board will be accomplished after a few more meetings. The meeting was also attended by KWSB MD Asadullah Khan, NED University Vice Chancellor Sarosh Lodhi and other officials, along with members of the water utility’s board.