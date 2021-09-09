Protest planned for acceptance of demands

ABBOTTABAD: The Makhnial Tahafuz Movement is holding a protest rally outside the National Press Club in Islamabad tomorrow for acceptance of demands.

The movement is protesting against the decision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for banning the sale and purchase of land in Muslimabad, Barkot, Kharian and Gharamthoom.

Talking to reporters, office-bearers of the movement Raja Changez, Malik Amjad Mehmood, Fiaz Mughal, Abdul Waheed and Habib-ur-Rahman said the district administration had banned the construction and registered FIRs against a number of people.

Providing the copy of the notification issued by Secretary Revenue & Estate department KP, they said the ban was imposed on the sale and purchase of land in 31 mouzas of four halqas including Muslimabad, Barkot, Kharian and Gharamthoom.

They said that at a meeting chaired by chief minister KP on August 09, 2021 about mushroom growth of housing societies, cutting of trees and rapid change of landscape in Makhnial area in Tehsil Khanpur adjacent to Margalla National Park , it was decided to take measures to preserve the forests, control haphazard construction and computerize the land record.

Raja Changez said that people of the area were fighting for their rights and had deep concern over the indifferent attitude of departments concerned.