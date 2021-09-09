Workshop arranged for journalists

PESHAWAR: The International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) arranged a daylong workshop for journalists in collaboration with the Geneva Call on Wednesday.
About 22 journalists from Peshawar, Mohmand and Khyber districts participated in the workshop.
The theme of the workshop was to educate journalists about international humanitarian law.
Senior consultant for IRCRA Tehmeed Jan, Geneva Call representative Ahmad Hassan, Shoaib Khan Advocate and Dr Mohammad Jan Akhunzada talked about international humanitarian law and human rights. Shoaib Khan shed light on the importance of international humanitarian law during a conflict or war between two nations.
He said women, children and sick people could be treated under the humanitarian law to protect their rights.
Dr Muhammad Jan Akhunzada, an Islamic scholar and author of several books, said the not only the international humanitarian law but the Islamic laws also protected rights of prisoners of war.
He explained that the international humanitarian law protected the rights of human beings during a war or conflict. He said each government should abide by international humanitarian law during a conflict.
MARDAN: Narcotics Eradication Team seized drugs in a raid while two persons were arrested with illegal arms in...
PESHAWAR: The 23rd meeting of Khyber Medical University ’s Academic Council was held under the chairmanship of...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Railways with the support of the district administration launched an operation in Board Bazaar to...
ABBOTTABAD: The Makhnial Tahafuz Movement is holding a protest rally outside the National Press Club in Islamabad...
MANSEHRA: Tehsil municipal administrator Balakot, Sikandar Mansoor, has issued notices to many contractors to deposit...
LANDIKOTAL: Residents on Wednesday blocked Pak-Afghan Highway in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber tribal district to...