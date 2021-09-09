Workshop arranged for journalists

PESHAWAR: The International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) arranged a daylong workshop for journalists in collaboration with the Geneva Call on Wednesday.

About 22 journalists from Peshawar, Mohmand and Khyber districts participated in the workshop.

The theme of the workshop was to educate journalists about international humanitarian law.

Senior consultant for IRCRA Tehmeed Jan, Geneva Call representative Ahmad Hassan, Shoaib Khan Advocate and Dr Mohammad Jan Akhunzada talked about international humanitarian law and human rights. Shoaib Khan shed light on the importance of international humanitarian law during a conflict or war between two nations.

He said women, children and sick people could be treated under the humanitarian law to protect their rights.

Dr Muhammad Jan Akhunzada, an Islamic scholar and author of several books, said the not only the international humanitarian law but the Islamic laws also protected rights of prisoners of war.

He explained that the international humanitarian law protected the rights of human beings during a war or conflict. He said each government should abide by international humanitarian law during a conflict.