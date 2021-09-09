Man held for acid attack on wife

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man for attacking his wife with acid in a neighbourhood of Karachi a week ago. The arrest was made by the investigation wing of the Defence police station.

The suspect was identified as Sajid, who had thrown acid on his wife on September 1. Police said the couple had got married some 11 years ago, and they had three children.

The husband, believed to be a drug addict, had attacked his estranged wife with acid in the Qayyumabad neighbourhood. Police said the attack had occurred at the woman’s parents’ house, where she had been living after she had a fight with her husband.

Saima had been taken to the burns ward of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. Her family told the police that her husband had come to take her back home, but she refused. Her brother Amir said the husband had made attempts to take her back home several times before but she always refused to go with him. He said that this time Sajid had brought acid with him that he had purchased from a shop near their house, adding that he threw it on her after a heated argument and fled.

The family said Sajid was a drug addict and Saima was a domestic worker. Defence SHO Azam Rajper said the couple belonged to southern Punjab and theirs was a Watta Satta exchange marriage.

Man found murdered

A man was found murdered with his throat slit in New Karachi on Wednesday. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the scene in Sector 15-B, Buffer Zone, and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Later, the corpse was shifted to a morgue for identification.

Sharing the initial findings of the ongoing investigation, police said unknown suspects kidnapped the victim from an unknown location, killed him and later dumped his body at the abandon place. They police said the body was around two days old.