Indian police raid journalists houses in held Srinagar

ISLAMABAD: Indian police raided the residences of several Kashmiri journalists in occupied Srinagar, the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported on Wednesday.
According to the KMS, Indian police along with Counter Intelligence Kashmir personnel raided the houses of prominent journalists—Showkat Ahmed Mota (chief of Kashmir Narrator Magazine), Izhaar Qadri, and others—in Srinagar. Izhaar Qadri is working with many news outlets.
A police official said details of the raid will be shared later as the searches were going on.
Talking to the media in Srinagar, the journalists said it was an act of harassment and coercion as the Indian government wanted to silence Kashmiri journalists and campaigning against them.
