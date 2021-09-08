Transgender persons in Mingora seek protection

MINGORA: Transgender Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, president Arzoo on Tuesday alleged that a group of ‘extortionists’ was involved in collecting money and harassment of transgender in Mingora city.

Addressing a press conference along with other colleagues at Swat Press Club, Arzoo alleged that the extortionists, including some cops, were collecting money from transgender persons in Mingora city.

“We demand security for transgender community and appeal to the high official of police department to take stern action against the criminals. One of our colleagues, Komal, was harassed, deprived of cash, and threatened last week and police refused to lodge a complaint against the criminal,” Arzoo said, adding that they would record their protest in streets and cities if their complaint was not addressed.

She maintained that her organisation was in contact with international organisation working for the welfare of transgender in order to educate and create job opportunities for them.

“Unfortunately, members of our community can’t go to schools due to social taboos and treatment of the general masses. I urge the chief minister to establish a separate educational institute for this community, so that instead of becoming a burden on the society, they also contribute to the development of the state,” Arzoo added.

Senior lawyer and human rights activist, Shaukat Salim advocate, asked the provincial government to provide security and facilities to this marginalised community in the province.

“Human right organisations throughout the world provide equal rights to transgender persons in the field of health, education, jobs and all sectors of life. We need to treat them with dignity and respect,” he added.

The transgender persons, later, held a protest rally outside the press club and chanted slogans against the culprits.